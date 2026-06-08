Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Gulfport Pride

Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Gulfport Pride
WFTS
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Gulfport Pride
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Gulfport Pride
Posted
  • Over the weekend, Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee visited Gulfport Pride.
  • Greg said he enjoyed meeting some viewers at the event and already can't wait for next year.
  • Greg showed off some photos and videos from his time in Gulfport during Monday morning's forecast.
    WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Gulfport Pride
    Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Gulfport Pride
  • For more of Greg's photos from Gulfport Pride, click here.

Husband cooperated with police in case of four Plant City deaths: Attorney

Search warrants filed by the Plant City Police Department provided more information on the shooting that left four dead in May.

Attorney says husband cooperated with police in case involving four deaths in Plant City

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

WFTS 480x360 Direct TV.jpg

About Us

Here's How to Get Tampa Bay 28 Back on DIRECTV