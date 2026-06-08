- Over the weekend, Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee visited Gulfport Pride.
- Greg said he enjoyed meeting some viewers at the event and already can't wait for next year.
- Greg showed off some photos and videos from his time in Gulfport during Monday morning's forecast.
WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Gulfport Pride
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Gulfport Pride
- For more of Greg's photos from Gulfport Pride, click here.
Husband cooperated with police in case of four Plant City deaths: Attorney
Search warrants filed by the Plant City Police Department provided more information on the shooting that left four dead in May.
Attorney says husband cooperated with police in case involving four deaths in Plant City