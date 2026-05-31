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Meteorologist Greg Dee meets community at New Port Richey Summer Kick-Off

Meteorologist Greg Dee meets community at New Port Richey Summer Kick-Off
WFTS
Meteorologist Greg Dee meets community at New Port Richey Summer Kick-Off
Posted

  • Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Greg Dee attended a meet-and-greet event in Pasco County on Saturday as residents prepared for hurricane season.
  • The gathering, part of the community’s summer kickoff, combined a Touch-a-Truck display with a Hurricane Expo to help people become hurricane aware.

Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier

Craig Prather survived a cardiac arrest in December. Less than six months later, he was struck and killed by a car.

Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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