Meteorologist Greg Dee meets community at New Port Richey Summer Kick-Off

- Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Greg Dee attended a meet-and-greet event in Pasco County on Saturday as residents prepared for hurricane season.
- The gathering, part of the community’s summer kickoff, combined a Touch-a-Truck display with a Hurricane Expo to help people become hurricane aware.
Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier
Craig Prather survived a cardiac arrest in December. Less than six months later, he was struck and killed by a car.
Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier