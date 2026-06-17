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Meteorologist Greg Dee visits ESOL class in Lutz

Meteorologist Greg Dee visited an English for Speakers of Other Languages class at the Idlewild Baptist Church in Hillsborough County.
ESOL program at Idlewild Baptist Church
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits ESOL class in Lutz
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  • Meteorologist Greg Dee visited an English for Speakers of Other Languages class at the Idlewild Baptist Church in Hillsborough County.
  • The program is part of the Hillsborough County School District and Greg visits a class every year.

  • During the class, Greg shared tips for preparing for storms during hurricane season.

    WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee visits ESOL class in Lutz

    ESOL program at Idlewild Baptist Church

  • Greg shared some photos and videos from his visit during his 7-Day Forecast.

Lutz residents fight private school rezoning at county hearing

More than 30 residents showed up to Hillsborough County's Land Use Hearing to reject a rezoning proposal that would bring a 1,000-student private school to Lutz.

Lutz residents oppose rezoning for private school citing traffic and safety concerns

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