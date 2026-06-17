Meteorologist Greg Dee visits ESOL class in Lutz

- Meteorologist Greg Dee visited an English for Speakers of Other Languages class at the Idlewild Baptist Church in Hillsborough County.
- The program is part of the Hillsborough County School District and Greg visits a class every year.
During the class, Greg shared tips for preparing for storms during hurricane season.
WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee visits ESOL class in LutzESOL program at Idlewild Baptist Church
- Greg shared some photos and videos from his visit during his 7-Day Forecast.
Lutz residents fight private school rezoning at county hearing
More than 30 residents showed up to Hillsborough County's Land Use Hearing to reject a rezoning proposal that would bring a 1,000-student private school to Lutz.
Lutz residents oppose rezoning for private school citing traffic and safety concerns