Polk County Fire Rescue chaplain dies in crash while checking on crews

POLK CO., Fla. — A Polk County Fire Rescue volunteer chaplain died after a crash Wednesday in the Eagle Lake area while traveling between fire stations to check on crews, according to city officials.

Chaplain Hector Cruz suffered fatal injuries in the wreck, which happened while he was carrying out duties supporting firefighters and EMS personnel across the county.

Cruz had served with Polk County Fire Rescue since 2023 and was widely known throughout the department for providing emotional support and guidance during difficult situations, officials said.

Fire Chief Shawn Smith described Cruz as someone whose presence comforted crews during challenging moments.

“Chaplain Cruz’s influence was felt throughout the department as he had the ability to make a difficult situation easier. This ability is a rare one that not many can master, but he was one of the few who did,” said Fire Chief Shawn Smith. “Such sudden tragedy is never easy, but it is especially difficult when it is one of our own. My heart goes out to Hector’s family, friends and colleagues as they navigate this trying time.”

Officials said Cruz also spent time supporting community members beyond his work with fire rescue personnel.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Funeral arrangements have not been released.