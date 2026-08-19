HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Lithia said the fight over a new housing development is not over.

Hillsborough County Commissioners approved a 280-home development last week, despite strong opposition from nearby residents who say they are concerned about flooding, traffic, and the loss of Lithia’s rural character.

The homes are planned for an area North of Dorman Road.

The group Preserve Rural Lithia has been vocal in its opposition to the project.

WATCH: Lithia neighbors push back after County approves 280-home project

Lithia neighbors push back after County approves 280-home project

Members say they are frustrated the development received the green light despite concerns raised by people who live nearby.

Deborah Ross said, “I am here to say it is wrong in so many ways and these commissioners just are not paying attention.”

Ross, who lives near the proposed development, said she worries additional homes could worsen flooding in the area.

“I don’t own a boat. I don’t live on the ocean. I live in the country. I have cows on my property. I don’t need more housing development,” said Ross.

She said that preserving the rural lifestyle is important.

“We love our community. We’re all about slowing down, taking time to breathe, raising our animals, having our children play in the yard,” said Ross.

The group said the county’s approval will not end its efforts to oppose additional development in the area.



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.