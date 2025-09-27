Rescues in Action: Buddy, Desi, and Athena

Buddy

Hi there, I’m Buddy! I’m about two years old, a Siberian Husky with a big heart, a sweet spirit, and a little bit of goofy charm. I was found wandering the neighborhood until some kind humans brought me to safety. They searched for my family, but no one came forward—so now I’m ready to find my true forever home.

I’m the perfect mix of calm, playful, and affectionate. I love other dogs—big or small—and I’m always up for a game. My favorite way to invite a friend to play is to nuzzle my nose gently against theirs. I’ve also been around cats and, well, I really want to be their friend… even if they’re not convinced yet. A little swat on the nose doesn’t stop me from trying! 😆

Some of my quirks? Sometimes, when we’re outside, I just flop onto my back to soak up the sunshine. No reason, no warning—just pure happiness. I love going for walks, exploring new smells, and I’m wonderful on a leash. I’m also housebroken, crate-trained, and have even been trusted to free roam the house without getting into any trouble. I don’t chew, I don’t make messes—I just wait patiently for my people to come home.

I’m a gentle soul, a little shy with new people or loud noises, but I warm up quickly and just want to be loved. I enjoy car rides, love my chew toys, and I’m even great at sharing. My ideal home will have a securely fenced yard where I can run and play—Huskies like me need room to stretch our legs!

If you’re looking for a loyal companion who will make you laugh, keep you company, and remind you to slow down and enjoy the sunshine, I’m your Buddy. 🐾 Click here for details.

Desi

Desi may be a special needs kitten, but don’t tell him that—he has no idea! This little guy is considered paraplegic and incontinent, but he’s easy to manage: his bladder just needs to be expressed twice a day, and with a high-fiber, bland diet, he only poops once or twice daily. Easy peasy!

Despite his challenges, Desi has the best personality. He runs, climbs, and plays like any other kitten, using his back legs in his own quirky way—walking on his hocks, with occasional knuckling. It looks a little funny to us, but Desi doesn’t notice a thing. He’s busy living life to the fullest.

Desi is a social butterfly who loves everyone he meets—dogs, cats, and people alike. He’ll thrive in a home that’s comfortable with his daily care routine and ready to enjoy all the love, laughs, and joy this special boy has to offer.

If you’re looking for a playful, affectionate kitten who will inspire you every day, Desi is waiting to meet you! 🐾✨

Click here for details!

Athena

Athena is definitely a goddess! She has been at the shelter for nearly a month, and has learned nice leash manners and is working on her basic commands.

This sweet pup is ready to complete your family. Athena is a 7-month-old, 30-pound All-American girl. Click here for details!



Share Your Story with Heather



Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City, helping you find affordable childcare, and improving our roads. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.

