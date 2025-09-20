Rescues in Action: Charla, Legend and Ya Ya

Charla

Charla was once a young mom who found her happy ending—until life took a hard turn. After losing one of her dads and with the other unable to care for her, she suddenly had nowhere to go. Thankfully, a kind neighbor stepped up and reached out to us for help. ❤️‍🩹

Now 6 years old, Charla is ready for her true forever home. She is listed as a wire coated dachshund mix.

🐾 Good with dogs, cats & kids

🐾 Housebroken with great manners

🐾 Loves her walks

🐾 Scruffy & adorable

🐾 Mostly wants her people’s love and attention 💕

For more information on Charla, click here!

Legend

Some dogs are companions. Legend is family.

This 2-year-old Lab–Mastiff mix is equal parts muscle and mush, with an 85 lb. heart of pure gold. Legend’s perfect day starts with hopping into your truck, cruising with the windows down, and then spending the day hanging out by your side. When it’s time to play, fetch is his game of choice—he’ll chase until his tail can’t wag any faster. When it’s time to relax, he’s calm, loyal, and perfectly content just being near his people.

Legend is as well-mannered as he is handsome. He’s fully potty trained, crate trained, leash trained, knows his basics, and even rings a bell when it’s time to go outside. He’s great with kids, but he prefers to be the only dog in the household so he can soak up all the attention. Cats? He politely declines.

What makes him special is his easygoing loyalty—the kind of dog who will stand by you through thick and thin. He’s been waiting too long for the right person to see just how wonderful he is.

Could that person be you? Reach out to Fluff Animal Rescue, which never gives up on dogs like Legend, and meet your new best friend.

Adoption Portraits sponsored by Studios@5663, Urban Dog Studio, through the Pawsitive Exposure Project.

My adoption fee includes sterilization, microchip, and registration, as well as all core vaccines to date, dewormer, and one month's Supply of Flea and Heartworm Preventatives.

Interested in adopting Legend? Click here!

Ya Ya

Ya Ya is an approximately 7-year-old female Beagle who came to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter as a stray, found in Spring Hill. She was found loose with two other Beagles about a week ago, and unfortunately, no owner came forward.

Ya Ya has had her medical check-up, spay surgery, vaccinations, and has been microchipped. She is now up for adoption and looking for her forever family.

If you're interested in adopting Ya Ya, click here!