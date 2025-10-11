Rescues in Action: Molly Bae, Lola, and Ollie

Molly Bae

Molly Bae came to us originally from the euthanasia list. She was then adopted out a few years ago, but unfortunately her adopters had to bring her back because she was not getting along with the other dogs in the home. She has been with us since last year now waiting for a home again that is right for her.

Her personality :

-I’m super smart and already know some commands like sit, down, and stay.

-I’m crate trained, potty trained, and house trained, so you won’t have to worry about any messes!

-I LOVE walks—3 miles a day is my jam! I’m strong and athletic, so I need a human who can match my energy and keep me moving.

-I have a playful and curious personality, and I’ll keep you entertained with my goofy antics.

-I’m a total cuddle bug and love snuggling up on the couch with a cozy blanket.

My ideal home is with an active family or person who loves the outdoors as much as I do. A big, fenced yard where I can run and play would make me the happiest pup in the world! While I love people, I’d thrive as the only dog in the house—or maybe with a confident, medium-to-large dog sibling.

I do have some quirks I’m working on:

-I get super excited when I see other dogs on walks, so I’ll need a strong and patient human to help me stay calm.

-I sometimes get anxious when left alone in my crate, but with a little consistency and love, I’m making great progress!

If you’re an experienced dog parent who’s looking for a loyal companion, I’m your girl. I’ll be your adventure buddy, your protector, and your best friend for life.

Click here for adoption details.

Lola

This girl can't stop SMILING! Lola has lots of puppy energy, so she loves going on walks. Her favorite thing to do, though, is lie on you when you're on the couch.

Lola would do best in a home that understands puppy behavior, as she can still chew on things. She is a great listener, though! She gets so excited when her people walk through the door that she does a little happy dance to greet them!

Lola melts right into your hand when you try to pet her. She loves attention, and she loves giving it right back.

Lola came to us with a leg injury that didn’t heal properly. While the cause is unknown, she’s comfortable and pain-free.

Great with other dogs and completely housebroken. Click here for details.

Ollie

Maxx & Me was called 2 weeks ago by one of our vet's offices, North Bay Animal Hospital, regarding a young puppy that had a limp and a dog bite on his right front leg, which had festered for weeks. The owner failed to bring him in to get treated, and he is now facing potential amputation of his right front leg. This is because of the lack of care, infection set in, and the bone and joints were eaten away, and tissue became necrotic.

We have spent thousands trying to save his little leg to remove the debris and infection, bacteria cultures to determine the type of bacteria so we can effectively treat him, medications, and multiple vet visits. We are determining how his growth plate will be affected. This will impact whether his leg needs to be amputated. Ollie joins multiple Maxx & Me special cases, including paralyzed Todd, who, after spinal surgery, needs an FHO, hospice cases, and behavioral dogs.

If you'd like to adopt Ollie, click here!



