Rescues in Action: Scotchy, Bhodi, and Little John

Scotchy

When 14-year-old Scotchy was scheduled for euthanasia because his family was moving, we stepped in to make sure this happy, healthy senior got the chance he deserves. His family said he was still full of life — they just didn’t think anyone would want an older dog.

At 20 lbs, this handsome Dachshund is in great shape for his age! He’s neutered, up to date on vet care, recently had lab work and a dental, and his mild heart murmur has been stable with no symptoms. Most of all, he’s sweet, spunky, and full of love. ❤️

Scotchy’s ready to spend his golden years with a family who will cherish him. Click here for adoption details.

Bhodi

Bodhi has faced many challenges in his young life, but he has shown remarkable strength and resilience. Initially surrendered as a puppy due to a lack of care, he struggled with food aggression and anxiety. After a brief adoption, Bodhi found himself back in our care, facing new challenges from his experiences.

With patience, love, and proper training, Bodhi has made incredible progress, overcoming his fears and learning to trust again. He’s a sweet and deserving pup who often gets overlooked because of his past, but he’s more than ready to bring joy to a loving forever home.

Bodhi is great with other dogs and would thrive in a home with kids over 10. Ideally, he would love a fenced-in yard to run around in, but it is not required for him. He’s eager to share his love and happiness—let’s help him find a family that will cherish him! Click here for adoption details.

Little John

LJ was found as a stray with a missing paw and taken to a rural Ga shelter. That’s all we knew… he was a black dog, with a medical ailment that would make him undesirable to the public, and he was sitting at a shelter that’s severely overrun with need. LJ was definitely up against it…

On a wing and a prayer, we committed to him. We didn’t have a spot for him. We didn’t know what else Little John would need, but we did know his leg would need attention, and we wanted to give him that. His sweet face just killed us. We hoped during that month that we saw his picture at the shelter, someone would come to save him, but that someone never did, so Maxx & Me stepped up.

When LJ arrived, it was immediately obvious there was a laundry list of medical problems he was dealing with. He’s severely emaciated. His bones stick out so that it seems they will rip through his skin. His testicles are extremely infected – red, inflamed, with open sores. His leg was definitely NOT a congenital defect. His injury was some traumatic amputation; the origin is unknown. His leg still bears the ringed scars of entanglement. He bears old scars all over his body, evidence of a life lived unloved and scrounging for survival.

And yet… Little John is as lovely as the character for which he’s named. He’s sweet. He’s starving… He’s friendly with both cats AND little dogs. He’s friendly with dogs his size and good with cats as he stayed temporarily with two small dogs and 6 cats. He loves people and craves touch but he’s cautious when meeting new humans – unsure if they’re there to hurt him or help him…he wagged his tail so much that he had “happy tail” where they whack it against the steel metal bars in the shelter because they are so happy to see you it bleeds. It has since healed❤️ For a dog to be in that situation and still exude joy, simply shows the resilience of little John. He is gaining weight and is a strong boy. We are still working with veterinarians to determine if his back leg is a hindrance or help and will determine amputation or not, but he will be ok no matter what!

We desperately need a foster and adopter for this gentle boy ☀️🐾❤️ Click here for adoption details.



Share Your Story with Heather



Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City, helping you find affordable childcare, and improving our roads. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.

Contact Heather Leigh First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City, helping you find affordable childcare, and improving our roads. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.