Local running club creates community, encourages people to get active

TAMPA, Fla. — The Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic is about a week away.

As a runner in Tampa, Wendy Ryan, Tampa Bay 28 anchor, wanted to know whether running together boosts mental well-being. Ryan covers mental health-related stories, so she met the co-founder of Stryde Social Run Club in South Tampa, where running is about people, not pace.

“Running has always been, you know, part of my regimen. And I think running is one of the best things for mental health because it's another way to, like, unplug,” said Jake Rath, co-owner of Stryde Social Run Club.

Jake Rath co-owns Stryde Social Run Club. The group meets twice a month for a two-mile run or a one-mile walk at your own pace, no pressure.

“We have people of all different walks of life who come to Stryde Social. Like I said, you can either do the walk or the run, and there's no race. It's at your own pace. So, you just go out there, have a good time and just have good conversations with people,” said Rath.

He said there are no requirements. You just sign up online, show up, and start moving.

“When I run, I find myself running with other runners, and it's easy to get involved with groups, especially in the city. The community nowadays is everything because I think people are isolated and they don't leave their house much. So, getting a chance to go outside, get some sun, get some exercise in. It's phenomenal,” said Julian Becerra, a member of Stryde Social Run Club.

“Cardio has never been my specialty, and I don't claim to be any good at it! But when I do get out there, I definitely feel that the runner's high, if you will afterwards. A lot of people talk about; they do it more for the mental than the physical. And I think that is definitely on par with me,” said Jacob Nachinson, a member of Stryde Social Run Club.

Julian Becerra and Jacob Nachinson joined the run club last summer. Now they said it’s all about the vibe, not the stopwatch.

“No one's judging how fast you're running. A lot of people even come and walk, right? They're getting out. They're getting active. They're getting sun. It's something to do that's not scrolling on their phone all day long,” explained Becerra.

“Get out, be active and be social. Rather than my pace was 10 seconds faster than yours. I'm better than you. I don't think anybody's got that idea going,” explained Nachinson.

And post-run, there’s always a social hour with DJs, influencers, and other health and fitness activities to participate in.

"I love running with my friends because you can have great conversations when you're running at like a social pace, having fun, and then, you know, it's also just good for your health. And I think health is wealth, and when you're a healthy person, you're going to have a better mental health,” said Rath.

“At the end of the day, it's not how fast you're running. We're getting together, and we're doing something that's not just standing around or drinking at a bar. And that, to me, is infinitely powerful and phenomenal for the city here,” said Becerra.

Stryde Social Run Club’s next event is Saturday, Feb. 14, at 11 a.m. and is a Valentine’s Day edition. Click here to sign up if you plan to attend.



