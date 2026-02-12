Hillsborough County extends emergency ban on open burning for 5th consecutive week

HILLSBOROUGH CO, Fla. — Hillsborough County has extended its emergency ban on open burning for the fifth consecutive week.

The county stated in a release its decision is due to ongoing dry conditions that increase the risk of wildfires in the area.

Exceptions to the burn ban include an attended outdoor barbecue grill and certain agricultural enterprises that can dispose of agricultural plastic through controlled burns, according to the county.

County Administrator Bonnie Wise signed an executive order on Feb. 12 declaring a local state of emergency, prohibiting outdoor burning, fireworks, sparklers and fire pits.

The order cannot remain in effect for more than seven days, and if the conditions remain unchanged, it will be extended.

Farmers are permitted to burn agricultural plastic — as allowed under state statute — on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. through 7:30 p.m., but required to have a field supervisor during burning.

According to Hillsborough County, 630 forest and brush fires across the state have burned more than 15,780 acres since January.