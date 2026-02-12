Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Publix Jr. Gasparilla Distance Classic set for Valentine's Day

TAMPA, Fla. — The 35th annual Publix Jr. Gasparilla Distance Classic is set to take place on Feb. 14 — Valentine's Day — at the Jefferson High School Stadium in Tampa.

Children ages 2 to 10 are eligible, and more than 900 are expected to participate.

“The Publix Jr. Gasparilla Distance Classic, presented by The Mendez Foundation, is one of the many gifts offered to the Tampa Bay community by the Gasparilla Distance Classic Association as part of its mission dating back to 1978,” said Susan Harmeling, race director. “Race morning is a delight for hundreds of little ones, their families, and friends.”

The races vary by age: 30 yards for two-years and up to one mile for children aged 9 through 10.

The cost for a child who did not register in advance is $5.

Tampa Bay 28/The Spot is a sponsor for the race.

Race day schedule:

  • 8:30 – 11:45 a.m. – Late Registration/Packet Pick-up: Location: Entrance to Field
  • 8:45 a.m. – Announcements: Stage
  • 9 – 10 a.m. – Stretching: Stage
  • 10 a.m. – 2-Year Olds: 30 Yards on Infield to Finish Line/Holding Area
  • 10:15 a.m. – 3-Year Olds: 30 Yards on Infield to Finish Line/Holding Area
  • 10:30 a.m. – 4-Year Olds: 30 Yards on Infield to Finish Line/Holding Area
  • 10:45 a.m. – 5-Year Olds: 1/8 mile: 220 Yards on Track to Infield Finish Line/Holding Area
  • 11 a.m. – 6-Year Olds: 1/8 mile: 220 Yards on Track to Infield Finish Line/Holding Area
  • 11:15 a.m. – 7-Year Olds: 1/2 mile: Two Laps on Track to Infield Finish Line/Holding Area
  • 11:30 a.m. – 8-Year Olds: 1/2 mile: Two Laps on Track to Infield Finish Line/Holding Area
  • 11:45 a.m. – 9-10-Year Olds: 1 mile: Four Laps on Track to Infield Finish Line/Holding Area

For more information, click here.

