Lakeland house fire leaves one dead, another hospitalized: PCFR

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) says one person died in a fire off Ralph Road in Lakeland on Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched at 9:48 a.m. and arrived two minutes later to find flames spreading through multiple rooms. Firefighters found one person outside the home and took them to a local hospital.

A primary search began after crews learned another person might still be inside. While other firefighters worked to put out the fire, crews discovered a victim inside the home who had died.

“These scenes are difficult for everyone involved. Our crews moved quickly to put out the fire and locate any individuals still inside the home,” said Fire Chief Shawn Smith. “We offer our condolences to the victim’s family and hope for a quick recovery for the individual transported from the scene.”

The fire was brought under control at 10:29 a.m., and according to PCFR, one firefighter sustained minor injuries.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire.