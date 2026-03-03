Gasparilla Film Festival opens at Tampa Theatre as landmark prepares for major renovation

TAMPA, Fla. — Opening night of the Gasparilla Film Festival begins with a premiere at the historic Tampa Theatre, where two of the filmmakers behind the featured movie saw the landmark venue for the first time.

Audrey Zahn and Rick Gomez said they were in awe when they stepped inside the nearly century old theater.

“This theater is, like, unbelievable," said Gomez.

“It’s incredible," Zahn added.

“In fact, we had dinner plans. We just canceled them to watch the movie," Gomez said.

Their film, “She Dances,” is kicking off the Gasparilla Film Festival.

Zahn, who grew up as a competitive dancer, stars alongside her father, Steve Zahn, in the movie, which uses a dance competition as the backdrop for family drama. She said it was her first time acting with her father.

“It was just normal. It’s so strange. It was just like we were doing our jobs. Doing our thing.”

For Gomez, the film marks his directorial debut. He is widely known for his acting roles, including in “Band of Brothers.” He said supporting nonprofit theaters like the Tampa Theatre is important.

“These are the last gathering spaces of human beings. There’s just not many places you can go where this many bodies can get into a room and experience one thing at the same time. And that is super, super important," Gomez said.

After the film festival and this weekend’s WineFest fundraiser, the historic auditorium will close for several months as the Tampa Theatre undergoes its largest renovation project ever.

The $24 million project will focus largely on behind the scenes upgrades to outdated plumbing, HVAC and electrical systems.

The most noticeable change for patrons, officials said, will be the complete and authentic restoration of the paint and plaster in the main auditorium.

“When we did this level of restoration work in the lobby back in 2017, it was unbelievable the change it made. Even through nothing looked different, you can just tell that the building had come alive in a new way," said Jill Witeck, Tampa Theatre's director of marketing

The Taylor screening room will remain open during the restoration to continue showing movies.

The closure will be the longest in the theater’s 100 year history. Officials said it is expected to reopen later this year in time for a 100th birthday celebration.

“The payoff is going to be incredible," Witeck said.

For more info on the Gasparilla Film Festival, click here.



