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Campbell's Caribbean Delight brings bold, authentic Jamaican flavors to Auburndale

Campbell's Caribbean Delight brings bold, authentic Jamaican flavors to Auburndale
WFTS
Campbell's Caribbean Delight brings bold, authentic Jamaican flavors to Auburndale
Campbell's Caribbean Delight brings bold, authentic Jamaican flavors to Auburndale
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AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Campbell’s Caribbean Delight along Magnolia Ave. is one of many locally owned businesses helping define the city’s unique character.

The restaurant features favorites made from scratch each day, including oxtails, curry chicken, rice and peas, stewed chicken and ginger lemonade.

Behind the food is a story of risk, timing and faith. The owners opened their doors in 2022, just as the world was still recovering from the pandemic.

The Jamaican natives, who have a lifelong passion for cooking, moved to Florida from South Carolina after seeing an opportunity not just to compete, but to stand out. That leap of faith is now paying off.

"We cook our food with love, so we get here in the mornings sometimes from 5:30, especially on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, because on those days we open at 8 o'clock for the public to come and get their breakfast," said Vanessa Campbell.

"They need to make this their town. They need to come by because not only our spot, but there are other spots around that they need to come and support. It's a growing community. It's a beautiful community. It's quiet, and it's a caring community,” said Campbell

Customers drive in from Tampa, Orlando and beyond for a menu rooted in authenticity. The owners hope to continue growing while staying rooted in the community that embraced them.


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