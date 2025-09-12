Davenport candy company making life sweet for generations

DAVENPORT, Fla. — From citrus candy to goat milk fudge to everything in between, there is a candy store in Davenport that has been a staple in the community since 1932.

R.J. Webb says growing up he felt like the luckiest kid in the world. His playground was a candy store, and now it’s his family’s legacy.

“Webb's Candy originally started in 1945 when my grandpa got back from World War II,” said Webb.

Webb’s grandparents ended up moving from New York to Davenport where they purchased Taylor's Tropical Sweets in the 1970s, which used to be Sundial Tropical Sweets. It was like having three candy companies merged into one.

“Our citrus candy is still made with the original recipe from 1932,” said Webb.

The Webbs have been dipping chocolate at their current location on Highway 27 since 1977. While the recipes remain the same, the city around them has evolved.

“I can’t tell you how many times I heard this was their landmark,” said Webb. “Coming down Highway 27 there was nothing but orange groves.”

He said when you saw Webb’s Candy Factory you knew you were in Davenport.

The Webb family still uses the original copper kettles. Almost all of their candy is handmade from scratch in their own kitchen.

“One of our favorite things to do is give tours and have people actually watch the process,” said Webb.

Their most iconic item is the Goat Milk Fudge. They offer 10 different varieties to choose from.

However, Webb says the sweetest part about the business is the people.

“Most people don’t shop in a candy store in a bad mood so it’s a fun place to work,” said Webb.

“The smiling faces, they love their job, and they always treat us very special,” said a loyal customer named Felix.

The shop has cared for generations of customers and has no intention of slowing down. Webb has three children of his own who will someday carry on the tradition, but for now, they are focused on carrying their ice-cream.



