Man charged in DUI crash that killed 16-year-old in Apollo Beach: HCSO

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A 21-year-old man is facing DUI manslaughter charges after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says he allegedly ran a stop sign and caused a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl in Apollo Beach on Dec. 26.

HCSO said the crash happened around 5:14 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 30th Street Northeast and Covington Garden Drive.

According to HCSO, a mother and her 16-year-old daughter were driving northbound on 30th Street in a sedan when a pickup truck traveling westbound, driven by Dominic Frye, 21, ran a stop sign and crashed into the passenger side of their car.

The teenager was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Frye was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI with property damage or personal injury.

“During a time meant for gathering and celebration, a young life was taken because someone chose to get behind the wheel impaired,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Let this be a heartbreaking reminder that one reckless decision can have life-altering consequences. We will continue to hold those accountable who turn our roadways into places of tragedy instead of safety.”