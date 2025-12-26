Recent survey shows strong support for Brightline in Tampa, but questions remain

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa rail passengers say faster train service can’t come soon enough, and a recently approved regional survey suggests many residents agree, even as many questions about cost, feasibility, and location remain unanswered.

The Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) unanimously approved the survey earlier this month as part of a broader effort to examine what a future Brightline station in Tampa could look like.

Brightline is a privately operated high-speed passenger rail service that already connects Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. While there are no plans yet for a Tampa station, planners say the survey was designed to gauge interest and identify transportation needs, not to select a location or commit to construction.

Passengers currently using rail services like Amtrak say the idea is appealing.

“I would like to see it as soon as we can,” said Ellen Moragne Robinson of Tampa, who was traveling by Amtrak to New York for a family get-together. “Especially if it’s fast. Anything fast and safe I would love to see.”

Nikki Howell of Zephyrhills said high-speed rail could offer a welcome alternative to driving.

Howell’s mother and other family members live in Miami, so she makes the drive south often.

“The traffic is horrible,” Howell said. “Just to get on the Brightline and it’s a quicker, convenient ride. It’s perfect.”

According to planners, nearly 12,000 people responded to the recent survey, with overwhelming support for bringing Brightline service to Tampa.

“People want minimal connections and fast service,” said Sarah Caper with Plan Hillsborough.

Most respondents said they would drive to a station, though many also said they would be open to rideshare, transit, or other options. The survey found the strongest interest in traveling to Orlando, followed by Miami.

Planners emphasized that no station site has been chosen. Instead, the study used a conceptual area between Downtown Tampa and Ybor City to examine how a station might function, including roadway improvements, sidewalks, transit connections, parking needs, and pedestrian safety.

The survey also found interest well beyond Tampa and Hillsborough County. It drew responses from Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, and Manatee Counties.

Despite the positive feedback, some elected officials expressed skepticism during the TPO meeting.

“I just don’t want us chasing fairytales in this adventure,” said Hillsborough County Commissioner Josh Wostal, who noted that the overwhelming support found in the survey might not encapsulate the entire county’s viewpoint.

Others questioned how the public can fully support or oppose the idea without knowing where a station would be built or how it would connect to major destinations.

“There has to be an ability to get people from wherever the station is to downtown and to Westshore and to the airport,” said Commissioner Harry Cohen.

For riders like Robinson, Tampa’s growth makes the conversation unavoidable.

“Tampa is growing so fast. We need [Brightline],” she said.



Share Your Story with Chad



Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses. Use the form below to share your story ideas with Chad.

Contact Chad Mills First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body Security Check Submit

. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses. Use the form below to share your story ideas with Chad.