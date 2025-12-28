Local Ukrainian shares hope for peace as Zelenskyy prepares to meet Trump Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. — Russia launched new strikes on Kyiv overnight, just one day before Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday.

The attacks targeted Ukraine's capital as Zelenskyy prepares to discuss a 20-point peace plan that he said is about 90% ready, developed in collaboration with U.S. officials.

"All night long, there was an air raid siren, and in the morning, we heard a very loud explosion at the thermal power plant. Then we heard when the drones flew in, and there was an explosion, and flames broke out," said, Olena Karpenko, a Ukrainian woman who witnessed the attack in Kyiv.

The timing of the Russian strikes underscores the ongoing escalation in the conflict, which has now continued for nearly four years.

Luba Dackiw, a spokesperson for the St. Pete branch of the Ukrainian Women's National League of America, said she has hope that the meeting will lead to meaningful progress toward peace.

"War is war, and there's gonna be politics, but the people of Ukraine, they want peace, they want to live their lives," Dackiw said.

The Ukrainian Women's National League of America supports Ukraine through advocacy and cultural outreach. Dackiw emphasized the urgency of ending the conflict while preserving Ukraine's sovereignty.

"Right now, we need to stop the war, we need to save the people and the children. And, stop shelling them. These people are suffering, and for no reason. It's just heartbreaking," Dackiw said.

Zelenskyy has acknowledged there is no guarantee the conversation with Trump will end the war, but he said the goal is to try. The meeting comes as Ukraine continues to face attacks from Russia while seeking international support.

"We're traumatized, we're hurt, we're scared for our people. You know, a lot of us have families still there and we want this to end," Dackiw said.

Dackiw stressed the importance of recognizing Ukraine as a sovereign nation with its own identity.

"These are people with their own cultures, their own history, their own language, and Putin doesn't recognize it," Dackiw said.

After nearly four years of conflict, Dackiw wants Ukraine to maintain its independence without further Russian attacks.

"War is horrible, and we need to stop it. And Putin needs to quit his fantasy — he's not gonna have Imperial Russia back, it's not gonna happen," Dackiw said. "They will not give in. They will hold the ground to the last dying breath, because it's their nation.

The Sunday meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump will be closely watched as both leaders navigate the ongoing conflict and potential paths toward resolution.



