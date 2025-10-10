Passion meets pavement at T4 CartPlex in Palmetto

PALMETTO — If you have a need for speed, but no need for a speeding ticket, T4 KartPlex in Palmetto is the place for you.

“This is where the passion and the speed really come true, like drivers really put it on the line,” said owner Andy Haase.

Haase is proud to carry on the tradition of Go Kart racing in Palmetto. Formerly known as Andersen RacePark, drivers have been screeching around these turns for nearly 30 years.

Haase said it’s truly a unique experience for racing enthusiasts.

“I mean it's super rare, there are only four of these in the state of Florida that are outdoors and are really a professional style racetrack,” said Haase.

Whether you have zero experience, or a lifelong driver, the track is open to all ages and abilities.

“We give you a helmet, a racing suit, even a neck collar, things like that to make sure you are going to be safe out here,” said Haase.

T4 CartPlex also offers a very competitive racing series, gaining worldwide attention.

“We have drivers from Columbia, we have drivers from Brazil,” said Haase, who said a lot of professional drivers in NASCAR and Formula One get their start with go karts.

“This is kind of the foundation of your skills, this is where you learn the Little League skills as you would say,” said Haase.

Every Wednesday, there is a group of seniors who get together to rev engines. They say you’re never too old to go fast; many of them will reach the top speed of 45 miles per hour.

“Most of the time it’s fun, every once in a while, we have one guy who says it’s too much fun and we have to straighten him out,” said Curtis Houston.

“I just got hooked, I love the adrenaline, the guys are great, we have a blast,” said Randy Welsa.

However, no matter who takes the checkered flag, Andy says the best part is the joy and exhilaration on the drivers’ faces as they return to pit row.

“It means everything to me, it means they had a great time out here and that’s what our job is, to provide the community a great place to come race, a safe place to come race, and an exciting place to come race, that’s what we’re all about,” said Haase.



