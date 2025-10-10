Harlem Globetrotters to stop in Tampa in 2026 as they kick off centennial season

TAMPA, Fla. — The Harlem Globetrotters are celebrating 100 years of play in 2026, and will be traveling across the country to showcase their skills — making a stop in Tampa along the way.

The Globetrotters will play at the Yuengling Center on Sunday, Jan. 11, at 3 p.m. as they kick off their centennial season.

The team will square off against long-time rival Washington Generals, showcasing their new 100-year jerseys for the first time.

Made up of men and women, the Globetrotters boast more than 60 Guinness World Records, having set 18 last year alone.