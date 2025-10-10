Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Harlem Globetrotters to stop in Tampa in 2026 as they kick off centennial season

Harlem Globetrotters
Shutterstock
Harlem Globetrotters do tricks and slam dunk during a game.<br/>
Harlem Globetrotters
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Harlem Globetrotters are celebrating 100 years of play in 2026, and will be traveling across the country to showcase their skills — making a stop in Tampa along the way.

The Globetrotters will play at the Yuengling Center on Sunday, Jan. 11, at 3 p.m. as they kick off their centennial season.

The team will square off against long-time rival Washington Generals, showcasing their new 100-year jerseys for the first time.

Made up of men and women, the Globetrotters boast more than 60 Guinness World Records, having set 18 last year alone.

It's been one year since Hurricane Milton impacted our community. Tampa Bay 28 revisited some of Tampa Bay's hardest hit areas to show the recovery and the work that still needs to be done.

Hurricane Milton 1 Year: Forest Hills

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.