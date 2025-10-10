Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Deputy arrested on battery charge: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
WFTS
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) announced Friday the arrest of a detention deputy after a physical altercation with her roommate.

Samantha Baiocco got into a verbal argument around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8, when she shoved her roommate, causing minor injuries, according to HCSO.

HCSO said she's been employed on staff for six months, and she was assigned to a housing unit at Falkenburg Road Jail.

Baiocco has since been removed from her post due to her probationary employment status at the Sheriff’s Office.

