Jury recommends death penalty for man convicted of murdering girlfriend, 4-year-old: HillsboroughSAO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A jury has recommended the death penalty for a man convicted of murdering his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter, the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office (HillsboroughSAO) announced.

On Tuesday, HillsboroughSAO said Angel Gabriel Cuz Choc was found guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter.

On April 24, 2024 Deputies were called to a mobile home on the 3700 block of Sumner Road in Dover around 5:30 p.m. They were called after receiving a 911 call from a roommate who arrived home and found the victims, Amalia Coc Choc de Pec, 36, and 4-year-old Estrella Anastasia Pec Coc. dead from stab wounds in the attack.

Cuz Choc was identified as a suspect and arrested on April 25 after being located by Hillsborough County deputies in a wooded area.

During the trial, Cruz Choc took the stand in his own defense and claimed he did not remember killing the victims. Investigators presented weapons tied to the crimes along with surveillance video showing him chasing his girlfriend just hours before she was found stabbed, the state attorney said.

The same jury was seated for the penalty phase of the trial. HillsboroughSAO said Jurors heard from doctors about the pain and suffering both victims experienced during the murders.

"This defendant will be punished to the fullest extent of the law for these senseless acts of violence. Our hearts are with their loved ones in Guatemala and the United States as they navigate life without Amalia and Estrella,” said State Attorney Suzy Lopez.