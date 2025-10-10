Bridges to Health program through Hispanic Services Council connects community to resources

RUSKIN, Fla. — This Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re highlighting the diverse voices making a difference across the Tampa Bay Area. One program through the Hispanic Services Council looks to address health disparities in the community.

Day in and day out, Veronica Ortiz goes to work to get people the help they need.

“I like this job because I can help people,” said Ortiz. “When I came here as an immigrant, I didn’t speak English, and now, it’s very rewarding for me to be the one who helps others.”

She’s a community health worker, or Promotora, with the Hispanic Services Council.

“People need help with food, medical, and also houses, renting,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz shared how she helps connect people to crucial resources.

“I assist people applying to the SNAP program, Medicaid, the Hillsborough County medical insurance. We also teach a nutrition program,” said Ortiz. “I also go to pantries, churches where I can meet people that need help.”

Promotoras like Ortiz are at the heart of the Bridges to Health program through the Hispanic Services Council.

It helps people overcome barriers they have when they’re trying to lead healthy lives.

"The community health workers speak the language,” said Rosy Bailey, the Project Director. “They go to where people live, work, play, pray, and they bring resources, information, and help so that everyone can have access to those things that they need.”

Bailey said Bridges to Health tries to make the healthy choice the easier choice.

“We know that many individuals, not just Hispanic individuals, have a hard time achieving health. Obesity is a problem throughout the United States,” said Bailey. “Unfortunately, Hispanics have a lot of diet-related chronic diseases at higher levels than the average American.”

Bailey said promotoras try to break barriers and elevate voices.

“They help everyone that they encounter, not just Hispanic individuals,” said Bailey. “When they come into a community, they help everyone in that community with access, with understanding, with empathy.”

And if you ask Ortiz, she’ll tell you she can’t imagine doing any other job.

“It’s very rewarding for me,” said Ortiz. “To tell you the truth, I feel important to them because I get to know people, their life stories, which I’ve been through that too.”



Share Your Story with Mary



Mary O’Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market. Reach out to Mary to share any of your questions or concerns.

Contact Mary O'Connell First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Mary O’Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market. Reach out to Mary to share any of your questions or concerns.