Polk County Drivers are hopeful traffic will improve with Moving I-4 Forward Program.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Drivers in Davenport are dealing with congestion along I-4, but the Florida Department of Transportation is working to improve that and ease your commute.

Whether you’re heading East or West on I-4 the message from drivers in Davenport is clear, traffic is a problem.

WATCH Drivers are hopeful traffic will improve with Moving I-4 Forward Program

Drivers are hopeful traffic will improve with Moving I-4 Forward Program

Sigfredo Rivera owns “Wash Me Fly” it is a pressure washing company that takes him across Central Florida. He said traffic often turns short trips into long delays. He is not alone. Lawful Toki lives in Davenport, but he is attending Polk State in Lakeland.

“I have to get on I-4 for like half of it. IT is like 45 to 50 minutes when I go to the Lakeland campus,” said Toki.

WFTS

He said traffic is not his only concern, but also speeding. For some people, like Martin Green, the congestion comes as a surprise. Green is in town for utility work.

“A lot of heavy traffic, way more honestly I’, kind of used to it in Jacksonville, but they have way more traffic here,” said Green.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said they are acting on these frustrations. Earlier this year two new congestion relief lanes opened in each direction. Drivers said they noticed a difference.

The new lanes stretch from East of U.S. 27 to World Drive and are a part of the Moving I-4 Forward Project.

Even with some improvements, drivers tell me there is still a long way to go.

“The traffic got a little better after they opened the third lane, but we still have a lot of traffic all day,” said Rivera.

FDOT is working to expand the interstate further up to 12 lanes at the Champions Gate Boulevard and World Drive Interchanges.

FDOT said all of this work will help to ease traffic and make for a smoother commute. They also said the expansions will better allow crews to prepare for future I-4 improvements.

Click here to read more on the Moving I-4 Forward project.



Share Your Story with Keely



From finding savings to help navigate the price of paradise, to the safety of our roads, and even the latest medical breakthroughs; Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping you get the most out of your day. Share your ideas with Keely below.

Contact Keely McCormick First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. From finding savings to help navigate the price of paradise, to the safety of our roads, and even the latest medical breakthroughs; Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping you get the most out of your day. Share your ideas with Keely below.