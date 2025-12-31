House fire investigation: Person found dead inside Lakeland home, 2nd person taken to the hospital: PCFR

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) said a house fire investigation is being conducted after a person was found dead and a second person was taken to the hospital.

Fire crews responded to a fire on Bendelow Drive in Lakeland on Wednesday.

PCFR said when fire crews arrived, they found a person outside the home needing medical assistance and fire coming from the back bedroom.

The injured person was taken to the hospital via helicopter.

Crews got the fire under control, and after searching the home, they found a person inside. PCFR said the person died at the scene.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office.