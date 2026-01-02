14 new school speed zone cameras will be activated in Lakeland: Officials

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department (LPD) said city officials plan to activate 14 speed cameras near school entrances this month to reduce speeding in school zones.

LPD said the cameras are part of a new automated traffic safety program to address reckless driving in school zones and protect students.

The automated speed-monitoring systems have radar equipment to monitor vehicle speeds as traffic approaches them, according to the city’s website.

Police said drivers recorded traveling more than 10 mph over the posted school-zone speed limit, while the school-zone flashing lights are active, will be issued a $100 citation.

LPD will review each incident before issuing a citation, according to officials.

School zone camera locations per LPD:



Lincoln Academy: 10th Street

Crystal Lake Elementary / Crystal Lake Middle School: North Crystal Lake Drive and South Crystal Lake Drive

Southwest Middle School: Lincoln Avenue

North Lakeland Elementary: West Robson Street

Lakeland High School: Hollingsworth Road

Lakeland Highlands Middle: Lake Miriam Drive

Sleepy Hill Elementary: Sleepy Hill Road

Dixieland Elementary, Southwest Elementary and Southwest Middle School: Beacon Road

Drivers will only be issued warnings through the end of January, according to police, and expect to start issuing citations starting Feb. 2.