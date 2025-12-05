European Holiday Market at Bradenton Convention Center offers 'Old World' fun

BRADENTON, Fla. — The European Holiday Market at the Bradenton Area Convention Center is a charming indoor Christmas village that offers traditional "Old World" charm with a Florida twist.

Running through Sunday, with an affordable admission price of $5, the immersive experience borrows from classic English and German holiday markets and will showcase more than 40 local makers and merchants, festive food like waffles and pierogis, crafts and games for kids, music and more.

The most-anticipated local vendor is Tampa Bay's own Madison Marilla, star of Netflix hit "Love on the Spectrum." Her must-visit shop is filled with jewelry, Christmas ornaments, and, of course, her classic red dress.

On Friday, Dec. 5, there will be a concert, "Poppin' Jazz Christmas," presented by the Manatee Performing Arts Center. Tickets for that show are $40 and include admission to the Holiday Market.

For more on the European Holiday Market, go here.

