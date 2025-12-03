SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Video shows over a half-dozen deputies carrying a 600-pound alligator from a Sarasota neighborhood.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office posted video of seven deputies and an alligator trapper carrying the gator to the back of a truck for removal.

Watch video

VIDEO: 14-foot alligator removed from Sarasota County neighborhood

SCSO said the gator weighed 600 lbs. and was 14 feet long.

The gator was trapped and released to an alligator farm, SCSO said.