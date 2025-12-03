VIDEO: 14-foot alligator removed from Sarasota County neighborhood

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Video shows over a half-dozen deputies carrying a 600-pound alligator from a Sarasota neighborhood.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office posted video of seven deputies and an alligator trapper carrying the gator to the back of a truck for removal.
SCSO said the gator weighed 600 lbs. and was 14 feet long.
The gator was trapped and released to an alligator farm, SCSO said.
