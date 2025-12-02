Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Northbound lanes back open at I-275 and I-75 interchange in Manatee County after traffic crash

FHP
WFTS
FHP
Posted
and last updated

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said all northbound lanes of I-275 NB at mile marker two are reopened following traffic crash.

The crash was located near the I-275 and I-75 interchange in Palmetto.

FHP is reporting injuries and a roadblock from the crash. As of 8:45 p.m. FHP said all lanes are back open.

Lawsuit alleges deputy driving 97 mph without lights and siren killed truck driver

Deputy was speeding to call involving a fight among elementary school students on school bus when black box shows he was driving nearly double the speed limit on busy highway

Lawsuit alleges deputy driving 97 mph without lights and siren killed truck driver

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.