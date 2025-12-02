Northbound lanes back open at I-275 and I-75 interchange in Manatee County after traffic crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said all northbound lanes of I-275 NB at mile marker two are reopened following traffic crash.
The crash was located near the I-275 and I-75 interchange in Palmetto.
FHP is reporting injuries and a roadblock from the crash. As of 8:45 p.m. FHP said all lanes are back open.
Lawsuit alleges deputy driving 97 mph without lights and siren killed truck driver
Deputy was speeding to call involving a fight among elementary school students on school bus when black box shows he was driving nearly double the speed limit on busy highway
Lawsuit alleges deputy driving 97 mph without lights and siren killed truck driver