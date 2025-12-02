Northbound lanes back open at I-275 and I-75 interchange in Manatee County after traffic crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said all northbound lanes of I-275 NB at mile marker two are reopened following traffic crash.

The crash was located near the I-275 and I-75 interchange in Palmetto.

FHP is reporting injuries and a roadblock from the crash. As of 8:45 p.m. FHP said all lanes are back open.