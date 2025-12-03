Manatee Clerk issues warning about new version of known jury duty scam

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Manatee County resident is reporting a new version of a known jury duty scam, according to the Manatee Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller.

Scammers are now calling people, acting as law enforcement and claiming the resident ignored a jury summons previously signed for at their home.

The scam involves threats of arrest and demands for payment via gift cards or other untraceable methods.

“We want to make sure our residents know this is a scam," said Manatee Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller Angel Colonneso. "No one will call you threatening arrest or demanding payment for missed jury duty. If you receive this type of call, hang up.”