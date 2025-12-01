Sarasota bicyclist dies in crash: Police

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) said officers are investigating a fatal crash that caused the death of a bicyclist on Thursday evening.

Police said officers responded to the intersection of Fruitville Road and Tuttle Avenue for a vehicle crash involving a bicyclist on Nov. 27 shortly before 8 p.m.

SPD said upon arrival, officers learned the bicyclist, a 42-year-old Sarasota man, had died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle involved, a small SUV, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, per SPD.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.