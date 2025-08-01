Tampa Bay on a Budget: Fun ideas for things to do for $20 or less in August

TAMPA, Fla. — You might be new to the Tampa Bay area and wondering, where are the good places to eat? What are the fun things to do? And when you've tried to explore, you found everything to be really expensive.

Maybe you've lived here your whole life, and you haven't gotten to really explore much of the area, and you don't know where to start.

Let's face it, Tampa can be expensive. You work hard and want to do things, but you don't want to break the bank doing something fun.

Whether you're looking for a date night idea, a fun way to hang out with friends, or a family outing, we've got what you need to plan the perfect day! The goal is to give you options of things to do and places to eat that are $20 or under.

Classic Movies in August

Throughout August, there are tons of movie deals in Tampa Bay.

If you're looking for something for all ages or if you're a big fan of animation, AMC Theatres has weekday showings of some animated favorites for only $3 a ticket!

On Aug. 4 and Aug. 6, AMC is showing Migration. On Aug. 13 and Aug. 13, they're showing Secret Life of Pets.

Check their website for showtimes and tickets.

Now, maybe animation isn't your thing, or you're looking for something more mature. Or maybe you're a cinephile looking to experience some classic films on the big screen. Well, I've got just the thing for you!

The Tampa Theatre is hosting a "Summer Classics" series every Sunday. Classics like "The Wizard of Oz," "Casablanca," and "Roman Holiday" will all be shown on the silver screen. Tickets are only $10 per person.

To view the complete schedule and purchase tickets, click here.

WFTS

Last Minute Summer Fun

Summer nights are running out. Kids are going back to school. But there's still time for some last-minute summer fun!

At Elev8 Fun Indoor Adventure Park, there's something for everyone. Located in Citrus Park, all you need to play is a fun card that you can load with credits to use on any of the activities. There are ropes course, laser tag, mini golf, bowling, go-karts, and arcades.

Prices vary depending on what activities you want to do, but for 30 arcade credits and one activity (mini golf, laser tag, ropes course), you're looking at $18 total. I don't think that's a bad deal! Now, some other activities, like bowling and go-karts, will cost more. And if you want more arcade credits, that would also cost extra. However, it's a pretty affordable and fun time for anyone!

I would also recommend buying a "Power Pack" which gets you any two activities (mini golf, laser tag, ropes course) and 60 arcade credits, but that would cost you $30 total. If you can spring for that then that is also a great option that allows for a little extra fun.

For more information on Elev8 Fun Indoor Adventure Park, visit here.

Food and Treats

Maybe you're not looking for something to do, but you are looking for something to eat. Santoro's Pizza is a popular Tampa spot, known for their specialty pizzas. They bring New Jersey-style pizza to the Tampa Bay area. A regular 14-inch pizza will cost you about $17. They also offer delicious sandwiches and pastas, priced from $10 to $13.

Santoro's is a great way to keep things simple while still making it special. You can get pizza anywhere and at any time. But getting pizza from a local spot that's still affordable is a nice upgrade to a classic night out.

To learn more about Santoro's Pizza, click here.

Looking for a sweet treat? I've got just the spot! The Yard Milkshake Bar is a specialty milkshake and ice cream shop with locations in both Carrollwood and St. Pete.

Here, you can enjoy a typical scoop of ice cream or a regular milkshake, or you can be adventurous and try one of their specialty milkshakes, sundaes, or bowls.

At the Tampa location, you can try their exclusive Key Lime Pie specialty made with Key Lime Pie and Graham Central Station ice cream and topped with a slice of Key Lime Pie. At the St. Pete location, you can try their exclusive Sunshine City specialty made with orange swirl ice cream and yellow marshmallow drizzle, and topped with a sunshine yellow frosted cupcake.

The full Tampa menu is here. To see the full St. Pete menu, click here.

Check back next month for more ideas on how to explore Tampa Bay on a budget!