Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 24-26

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 24-26), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

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Things to do this Friday (7/24)

When: 7:10 p.m.

Where: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Cost: Tickets start at $10

Info: Watch the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of a three-game series.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Urban Kai Tampa, 310 W. 7th Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

Cost: $35

Info: Get out on the water for a sunset paddle along the Hillsborough River and take in views of the Tampa skyline.

When: Reserve a time

Where: Empower Adventures Tampa Bay, 423 Lafayette Blvd., Oldsmar, FL 34677

Cost: Tickets start at $84

Info: Go on a sunset zip line adventure featuring five zip lines, a suspension bridge and aerial challenges.

Things to do this Saturday (7/25)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602

Cost: GA tickets start at $70

Info: Sample unlimited pours from more than 50 breweries and cideries while enjoying games, contests and more. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips will also be there, meeting and greeting fans.

When: 6:10 p.m.

Where: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Cost: Tickets start at $27

Info: Watch the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of a three-game series.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Cost: Free

Info: Check out a free family event featuring educational resources, face painting, bounce houses, live entertainment and a school supply scavenger hunt.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Midtown Tampa, 3659 Midtown Dr., Tampa, FL 33607

Cost: Free

Info: Shop fresh produce, handmade goods and other items from local vendors while enjoying live music.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Glazer Children’s Museum, 110 W. Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa, FL 33602

Cost: $35; add-on crafts start at $15

Info: Get creative at this 18+ after-hours event featuring bag charms, bedazzling, beadwork and more.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33607

Cost: Tickets start at $61

Info: Watch Wrexham AFC and Leeds United FC face off in a preseason friendly in Tampa.

Things to do this Sunday (7/26)

When: 12:15 p.m.

Where: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Cost: Tickets start at $24

Info: Watch the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cleveland Guardians in the final game of a three-game series.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Westshore Marina District, 4900 Bridge St., Tampa, FL 33611

Cost: Free

Info: Shop from dozens of local vendors while enjoying live music, food trucks and artisanal goods at this dog-friendly market.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Sparkman Wharf, 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602

Cost: Free

Info: Sing along to the 2023 live-action The Little Mermaid during Tampa Theatre’s free, family-friendly outdoor screening.

Multi-day events

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: Multiple locations throughout Pinellas County

Cost: Varies based on event

Info: Show appreciation to Pinellas County locals with a weekend of deals, exclusive giveaways and community events.

When: Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Bouzy, 1640 W. Snow Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

Cost: Varies

Info: Check out Bouzy’s underground cocktail experience featuring a limited drink menu, small bites and music from live DJs.

When: Saturday, Sunday

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds Entertainment Hall, 4800 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Tampa, FL 33610

Cost: $5.50 at the door; $5 cash

Info: Shop from more than 175 vendors selling handcrafted gifts, jewelry, holiday items and more.

When: Select nights through Aug. 8

Where: Adventure Island, 10001 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Included with park admission

Info: This nighttime event transforms Adventure Island into a neon-filled experience with lights, music and entertainment.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Aug. 2

Where: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Rd., Plant City,

Cost: Free

Info: Go enjoy the sunny weather with free water slides, bounce houses, food trucks and more.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

COST: Included with park admission

INFO: Go enjoy extended park hours with fireworks on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.