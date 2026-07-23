Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 24-26

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 24-26), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
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Things to do this Friday (7/24)
Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays
When: 7:10 p.m.
Where: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Cost: Tickets start at $10
Info: Watch the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of a three-game series.
Sunset Paddle Happy Hour with Urban Kai
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Urban Kai Tampa, 310 W. 7th Ave., Tampa, FL 33602
Cost: $35
Info: Get out on the water for a sunset paddle along the Hillsborough River and take in views of the Tampa skyline.
Sunset Zip Line Adventure
When: Reserve a time
Where: Empower Adventures Tampa Bay, 423 Lafayette Blvd., Oldsmar, FL 34677
Cost: Tickets start at $84
Info: Go on a sunset zip line adventure featuring five zip lines, a suspension bridge and aerial challenges.
Things to do this Saturday (7/25)
Bolts Brew Fest
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
Cost: GA tickets start at $70
Info: Sample unlimited pours from more than 50 breweries and cideries while enjoying games, contests and more. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips will also be there, meeting and greeting fans.
Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays
When: 6:10 p.m.
Where: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Cost: Tickets start at $27
Info: Watch the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of a three-game series.
Back to School Blast
When: 10 a.m.
Where: The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Cost: Free
Info: Check out a free family event featuring educational resources, face painting, bounce houses, live entertainment and a school supply scavenger hunt.
Sunshine Market at Midtown Tampa
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Midtown Tampa, 3659 Midtown Dr., Tampa, FL 33607
Cost: Free
Info: Shop fresh produce, handmade goods and other items from local vendors while enjoying live music.
Grown Up Night: Crafter Hours
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Glazer Children’s Museum, 110 W. Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa, FL 33602
Cost: $35; add-on crafts start at $15
Info: Get creative at this 18+ after-hours event featuring bag charms, bedazzling, beadwork and more.
Wrexham AFC vs. Leeds United FC
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33607
Cost: Tickets start at $61
Info: Watch Wrexham AFC and Leeds United FC face off in a preseason friendly in Tampa.
Things to do this Sunday (7/26)
Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays
When: 12:15 p.m.
Where: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Cost: Tickets start at $24
Info: Watch the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cleveland Guardians in the final game of a three-game series.
Sunday Morning Market at Westshore Marina District
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Westshore Marina District, 4900 Bridge St., Tampa, FL 33611
Cost: Free
Info: Shop from dozens of local vendors while enjoying live music, food trucks and artisanal goods at this dog-friendly market.
Summer Sing-Along: The Little Mermaid
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sparkman Wharf, 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
Cost: Free
Info: Sing along to the 2023 live-action The Little Mermaid during Tampa Theatre’s free, family-friendly outdoor screening.
Multi-day events
727 Day
When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: Multiple locations throughout Pinellas County
Cost: Varies based on event
Info: Show appreciation to Pinellas County locals with a weekend of deals, exclusive giveaways and community events.
Paris Basement
When: Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Where: Bouzy, 1640 W. Snow Ave., Tampa, FL 33606
Cost: Varies
Info: Check out Bouzy’s underground cocktail experience featuring a limited drink menu, small bites and music from live DJs.
Tampa Christmas in July: An Indoor Shopping Experience
When: Saturday, Sunday
Where: Florida State Fairgrounds Entertainment Hall, 4800 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Tampa, FL 33610
Cost: $5.50 at the door; $5 cash
Info: Shop from more than 175 vendors selling handcrafted gifts, jewelry, holiday items and more.
AquaGlow at Adventure Island
When: Select nights through Aug. 8
Where: Adventure Island, 10001 McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Included with park admission
Info: This nighttime event transforms Adventure Island into a neon-filled experience with lights, music and entertainment.
Keel Farms Summerfest
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Aug. 2
Where: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Rd., Plant City,
Cost: Free
Info: Go enjoy the sunny weather with free water slides, bounce houses, food trucks and more.
Summer Nights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa
COST: Included with park admission
INFO: Go enjoy extended park hours with fireworks on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.