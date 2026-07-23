Gas leak on Union Street in Clearwater secured; residents can return home, city says

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The City of Clearwater confirmed Clearwater Gas has secured the gas leak on Union Street that led to homes being evacuated on Thursday.
Residents are being allowed to return to their homes, after Union Street was closed east of Keene Road.
The incident happened on July 23 during utility work when a underground gas line was struck.
Clearwater Fire and Rescue has responded to the scene.
Florida memory care facility files for bankruptcy after $1.5M court judgment
A Pasco County memory care facility filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy weeks after a judge ordered it to pay a $1.5 million award to a resident's family in a wrongful death lawsuit.
Florida memory care facility files for bankruptcy after $1.5M court judgment