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Gas leak on Union Street in Clearwater secured; residents can return home, city says

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CLEARWATER, Fla. — The City of Clearwater confirmed Clearwater Gas has secured the gas leak on Union Street that led to homes being evacuated on Thursday.

Residents are being allowed to return to their homes, after Union Street was closed east of Keene Road.

The incident happened on July 23 during utility work when a underground gas line was struck.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue has responded to the scene.

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