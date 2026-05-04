Susan Solves It: Travel cost surge

- Airfare is up more than 7% as overall travel costs rise, with dining and entertainment adding to expenses while hotel prices offer slight relief.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises booking flights early, limiting how often you eat out while traveling, and looking for categories like hotels where prices may be lower to help offset rising costs.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 students killed
A University of South Florida student has launched a petition calling for safety reforms at Avalon Heights apartments in Tampa following the deaths of two USF doctoral students, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy.
Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 USF doctoral students were killed