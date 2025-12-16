It’s been a tough year for many people financially, and families have struggled to make ends meet as the cost of living remains high.

While local organizations are always in need of donations, if you aren’t able to give money, they hope you’ll consider giving the gift of your time.

WATCH full report by Larissa Scott

Volunteers needed for non-profit organizations across Tampa Bay this holiday season

“I do anything they need me to do,” said Sam Lazar-Bergstrom.

She volunteers for multiple organizations, including Positive Impact, which is a group that provides fresh food to people.

“It’s just the most wonderful experience. Doing something for other people is so rewarding, it just makes your heart swell with joy,” said Lazar-Bergstrom.

Giving back has become her mission.

The same goes for John Bailey, who volunteers with Lazar-Bergstrom.

“It’s been very rewarding, you know, just to be up here and serve the people and be a service to this community,” said Bailey.

They both want to encourage people to volunteer, as does Leann Rutz, who also volunteers for multiple local groups.

“I volunteer a lot,” said Leann Rutz.

She believes this time of year, giving your time is especially necessary.

“In whatever way all of us can, it’s important to do it,” said Rutz.

So many non-profits across Tampa Bay rely on volunteers to be able to serve the community.

“Most organizations couldn’t run without volunteers. They’re such an integral part of any organization,” said Lazar-Bergstrom.

Metropolitan Ministries, Feeding Tampa Bay, and Positive Impact work to get fresh food to families and make sure they don’t go hungry. They couldn’t get it done without volunteers.

“I think people underestimate their time and service they could be the community because it’s so important, you know. We don’t have enough people who are volunteers,” said Bailey.

If you’d rather volunteer with animals, organizations like Pinellas County Animals Services and the Humane Society of Tampa Bay also need help.

“Volunteers are pretty much the backbone of the organization… Last year, we saved over 10,000 animals and that truly cannot happen without volunteers,” said Regan Blessinger with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Pinellas County Animal Services is looking for volunteers to walk dogs and cuddle with cats.

“If we didn’t have volunteers to let the dogs out, they would be in their kennels 24 hours a day and that’s just not fair,” said Lazar-Bergstrom, who also volunteers with Pinellas County Animal Services.

Hans Wohlgefahrt has worked for multiple animal shelters and has seen how important volunteers are.

“No matter the size of the animal welfare organization.. They all need support,” said Hans Wohlgefahrt.

Karalynne Brubaker, one of the founders of Positive Impact, encourages people who’ve never volunteered before, to sign up this holiday season and try it at least once.

“Just see what it feels like to see a little child in a car and know that you’re sending them home with nutritional food,” said Karalynne Brubaker.

Find a cause you’re interested in, go to that organization’s website and you’ll likely find information about how to volunteer.

“Find something that you love and just do it. Even if you do it for an hour a day it’s better than nothing,” said Lazar-Bergstrom.



Larissa Scott stays on top of everything education-related for Tampa Bay 28, but it’s not her only focus. From public health concerns to everyday expenses, Larissa is here for you. If you have a story you want to share, send her a message below.

