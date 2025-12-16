Suspect arrested after 'well-liked' retired nurse killed in 'brutal stabbing' in Davenport: PCSO

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Judd plans to address the "arrest of a murder suspect accused of the brutal stabbing death of a 65-year-old retired nurse in Davenport over the weekend," according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) release.

Tampa Bay 28's Rebecca Petit will be at hand for the press conference to be held at the PCSO's Operations Center at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16.

According to the PCSO release, the retired nurse was "well-liked" in his community and known for helping those faced with difficult times.

Sheriff Judd will also be available to answer questions about a Mulberry optician arrested after a road-rage incident, in which he is accused of brandishing a gun at a couple in their vehicle with their small child, according to the release.