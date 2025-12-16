Tampa home engulfed in smoke and flames in 2-alarm fire: TFR

"They have absolute power. They control everything."

An elderly Pasco County homeowner has been living as a fugitive for six months, hiding in another state after her HOA obtained an arrest warrant over unpaid fines and fees stemming from violations. Tampa Bay 28 I-Team Investigator Adam Walser has been covering the unchecked power and growing influence of HOAs in Florida for years and spoke with Ying Pang about her issues.