Tampa home engulfed in smoke and flames in 2-alarm fire: TFR

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) said firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire near Nebraska and Lake Avenue.

Tampa Bay 28 photographer Andre Ameal captured heavy smoke and flames coming from the home on Tuesday morning.

TFR said the fire is a two-alarm fire, requiring more trucks and equipment to put it out.

