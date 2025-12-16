Driver sought in Aug. 22 hit-and-run crash in New Tampa, Wesley Chapel area: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said it is looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash from Aug. 22 in the New Tampa/Wesley Chapel area.

FHP said a 50-year-old woman was walking in the bicycle lane next to County Line Road near West Stetson Drive at 11 p.m. Aug 22.

An unknown vehicle hit the pedestrian and pushed her into the grass on the shoulder.

The driver fled the area and has not been identified, FHP said.

Anyone with information is urged to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.