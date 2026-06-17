Former Navy Commander discusses questions hanging over the U.S.-Iran deal

- On Tuesday, President Trump was at the G7 World Leader Summit and touted the U.S. agreement with Iran.
- Right now, there is still no text of the agreement, but President Trump vowed to publicly release the text of the agreement in a couple of days.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with former U.S. Navy Commander Richard Kolko about the growing questions about the deal still out there and what comes next.
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Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Paul LaGrone grew up in Plant City, so he’s seen firsthand how that part of Hillsborough County has changed over the years. As Tampa Bay 28’s leading political anchor he knows state and local politics impact decisions we make at home. Paul wants to hear how state policies impact you. Just use the form below to send him a message.
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Lutz residents fight private school rezoning at county hearing
More than 30 residents showed up to Hillsborough County's Land Use Hearing to reject a rezoning proposal that would bring a 1,000-student private school to Lutz.
Lutz residents oppose rezoning for private school citing traffic and safety concerns