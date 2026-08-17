Jason Aldean, Nickelback, Cody Johnson to headline Hondo Rodeo Fest at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. — Jason Aldean, Nickelback and Cody Johnson will headline the Hondo Rodeo Fest, a three-day music and rodeo event coming to Tampa's Raymond James Stadium in February, organizers announced Monday.

The Tampa event is the Rodeo Fest's first expansion into Florida, and will feature world champion cowboys and cowgirls competing for a $1 million purse, in addition to the concerts and a western fan fest.

Monday's announcement revealed the big-name country and rock artists who will perform over the course of the weekend.

Friday, February 26 will feature headliner Cody Johnson, as well as Jon Pardi. Saturday, February 27 will see Nickelback headline the stage, along with Dexter & The Moonrocks. The event will wrap up Sunday, February 28 with co-headliners Jason Aldean and The Red Clay Strays.

Presale tickets will go on sale from August 26 through August 27, with a limited number of tickets available for 25 percent off. General ticket sales begin on August 28, with discounts up to 20 percent available through October 2.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the event's website.