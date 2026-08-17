Winter Haven food truck owners arrested on grand theft charges over stolen debit card use: WHPD

EAGLE LAKE, Fla. — Two local food truck owners were arrested on felony grand theft charges after police said they used a woman’s debit card after she accidentally dropped it at a gas station in Eagle Lake, according to the Winter Haven Police Department (WHPD).

Marlon Cummings, 47, and Tamika Cummings, 44, owners of the Island Jerk Caribbean food truck, were taken into custody on Friday on charges of grand theft and possessing another person’s identification without consent, according to a news release.

On July 10, the victim unknowingly dropped her debit card at the Racetrac gas station on U.S. Highway 17 in Eagle Lake. She discovered the card missing the next day after noticing unauthorized purchases and canceled it, WHPD said.

Surveillance video showed a silver Ford pickup, towing the food truck, using the same gas pumps where the card was dropped. Investigators said the card was used to purchase $111.45 worth of fuel for the truck.

Authorities said additional purchases totaling more than $1,300 were later made at businesses around Winter Haven, including Walmart, Wawa, Salem Fresh Eats, Farm Fresh Market, Tractor Supply and Rainbow. Surveillance footage from those locations showed both Marlon and Tamika Cummings using the card on July 10 and 11, per the release.

Police later located the food truck at a storage facility on Lucerne Park Road, where the property manager identified the couple from surveillance images, WHPD said.

Around 11 a.m. Friday, detectives found and arrested both suspects.