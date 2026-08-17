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Father, son arrested after teen flees traffic stop in Tampa: HCSO

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Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
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TAMPA, Fla. — A father and son were arrested Saturday night after deputies said a teen suspect fled a traffic stop before being tracked down by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

According to HCSO, deputies responded around 10 p.m. to the area of East 18th Avenue and Locicero Drive in Tampa to search for a suspect who ran from a traffic stop.

Investigators said the HCSO Aviation Unit spotted the suspect entering a vehicle before it drove away. Deputies later stopped the car after it ran a stop sign and identified the rear passenger as the suspect who had fled, according to a social media post.

Deputies arrested a 17-year-old boy on charges of resisting an officer without violence, possession of a firearm with a removed serial number and minor in possession of a firearm.

Authorities said a firearm was also found inside the vehicle. The driver, 35-year-old Tony York III, was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, per the post.

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