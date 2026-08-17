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Jonas Brothers to bring 'The Burning Up Tour all Over Again' to Tampa in 2026

Jonas Brothers to bring 'The Burning Up Tour all Over Again' to Tampa in 2026
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas from the Jonas Brothers perform on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Jonas Brothers to bring 'The Burning Up Tour all Over Again' to Tampa in 2026
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Live Nation Concerts announced the Jonas Brothers will bring their Burn Up Tour All Over Again to Tampa.

The band will stop at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa on October 11.

On Aug 16, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas were inducted as Disney Legends at D23 for the trio's lasting impact on music, film, and television across generations of fans.

Live Nation said tickets will be available starting with the Spotify Reserved presale in the US on Tuesday, August 18 at 8:28 am. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, August 21 at 10 am at ticketmaster.com.

More info here.

Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot

Christopher Dmuchowski wounded 2 deputies who responded to a domestic violence call in Ruskin. Records show warning signs dating back years.

Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot

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