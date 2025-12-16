TAMPA, Fla. — Last week, Tampa Police arrested 23-year-old Miguel Lopez for the shooting outside Flexx Sports Bar and Ultra Lounge on Sept. 13.

The shooting left Gabriel Thompkins dead and a bystander injured. On Tuesday, Lopez will face a judge for a bond hearing.

The grief remains heavy for the Thompkins family, who spoke exclusively to Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Andrew Kinsey. They opened up about the night that turned into a nightmare, the void now left behind, and their mission to get justice and push for change.

'He's not going to be swept under the rug': Sister seeks justice after Ybor murder

Memories, frozen in time. One picture after another, telling the story of a life, full of purpose and potential.

“He's always been the happy-go-lucky person in everybody's life,” said Alexis Thompkin, Gabriel’s sister.

These memories are now cherished in a special way.

“How do you go from being with someone every day to no longer at all, not a text, not a call. All I have is the memories,” said Alexis.

For Alexis, looking through photos is now the only way to see her brother’s infectious smile.

“That is my big brother, my best friend, and that's been shattered,” explained Alexis.

Shattered in an instant by a bullet in Ybor City on Sept. 13, shortly after 2 a.m. Tampa Police say 30-year-old Gabriel Thompkins was shot outside Flexx Sports Bar and Ultra Lounge by Miguel Lopez, who had been removed earlier in the night for disorderly conduct.

“I got the call, and I actually beat the ambulance to the hospital. I beat my brother there, so I was the last person to see him on the stretcher and to not have any answers, to not have anything to know what happened, no indicator, no answers. Is really like they don't value our lives,” explained Alexis.

For nearly three months, the family waited for police to make an arrest after initially detaining Lopez.

Alexis said even with Lopez behind bars, many questions still remain, like why her brother was targeted and why it took so long for an arrest, despite witnesses and officers nearby.

“I can't question God, because I know he completed his mission, but I do know my brother deserves justice, because that person doesn't get the right to just take his life away,” said Alexis.

Putting an end to violence across the city, like the shooting that took Gabriel’s life, is the mission of community activist Lashawn Tims. For more than 10 years, she’s been spreading the message of peace with her organization, 813 Stop The Violence.

“We got to educate our people on gun violence here in our city,” said Tims.

Tims said the community must stand together and take action to help prevent other families from enduring the same pain.

“No family should be able to rest when you need justice, because there's no justice, there's no peace,” explained Tims.

“I want action because he's not just going to be another just swept under the rug,” said Alexis.

Andrew Kinsey reached out to Tampa Police to get answers for this family, but he was told the case is still under investigation.

In addition to the suspect, Alexis said she wants action taken against the bar for failing to keep her brother safe.

A community meeting with city leaders scheduled for Tuesday to address safety in Ybor has been postponed. When it is rescheduled, Tampa Bay 28 will let you know.



