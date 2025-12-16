Tampa Bay 28 Gives donation benefits Kids and Canines reading program

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — Earlier this year, Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain brought our viewers a story about a nonprofit called Kids and Canines.

It has multiple programs that go into schools and group homes throughout Hillsborough County. Tampa Bay 28 witnessed how this organization helps young students become more confident readers, so St. Germain met up with the executive director to give Kids and Canines a surprise.

At the start of the school year, Tampa Bay 28 brought viewers to Thonotosassa Elementary School.

“Shaggy, this is about a bunch of dogs. Small dogs. Big dogs. Fast dogs,” said a student to the dog Shaggy.

It’s one of the many schools where Kids and Canines brings its literacy program.

“They don’t interrupt me, but sometimes they want belly rubs,” said another student.

“Is it hard to read and belly rub at the same time?” asked St. Germain.

“Yeah,” replied the student.

Kelly Hodges is the Executive Director of Kids and Canines.

“People are accomplishing amazing things every day in our programs, and I love being a part of it and knowing that we are making a difference in these children’s lives,” said Hodges.

Kids and Canines also has summer camps, programs focused on teens and mental health, and works with the Department of Juvenile Justice. Tampa Bay 28 told Hodges we wanted to do an update on our original story, so we met her at their headquarters, where some of the dogs were getting a well-deserved play day.

“Today is 100% play day, so they are excited,” said Hodges.

“He loves the reading program. He gets to get all the belly rubs, but he’s a loud snorer and he falls asleep fast, so we have to watch him,” laughs Hodges.

“So, we do have a little surprise for you – the whole point of the shoot today. On behalf of Tampa Bay 28 Gives and the Scripps Howard Fund, we want to give Kids and Canines a check for $2500,” said St. Germain.

“Oh my gosh, you didn’t even say that!” exclaimed Hodges.

“I know, it’s a surprise!” said St. Germain.

“Oh my gosh, you guys are amazing. I want to hug you, but I don’t want to get in trouble,” said Hodges.

“You can hug me!” laughs St. Germain.

“Thank you. This is so amazing. Thank you because we really have been trying to expand where the needs are, but it's been pushing my budget, so you really could not have come at a better time and give me better news, so thank you so much,” said Hodges.

Now, the love of man’s best friend can help even more young people in the new year.

Kids and Canines is always looking for volunteers, for more information click here.



