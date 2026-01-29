'It leaves a hole that cannot be filled': Miracle Cromwell's family opens up about their loss

TAMPA, Fla. — On Jan. 22, police say someone shot 16-year-old Miracle Cromwell inside a home and left her to die.

Now we are learning more about Miracle, and for the first time, her family is opening up to Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Andrew Kinsey about the grief they now feel and the lingering questions they have about her death.

“It leaves a hole that cannot be filled,” said Christina Murray, a family member of Miracle Cromwell.

The pain and agony of losing a child is now visibly weighing heavily on Loretta Cromwell.

“She loved her family. She loved her friends. Everyone in the community seemed to take to her,” said Murray.

The grief is unbearable at times as she and her family reflect on cherished memories with 16-year-old Miracle.

“We will miss her laughter. We will miss her input. We will miss her running around. She loved beauty, oh, she was a cute thing, okay, and she knew it, and she loved it,” explained Murray.

The memorial outside the Cromwell family home has become a daily reminder of a life cut short just two blocks away.

“Miracle was a child, and she was deeply loved. She mattered, she meant so much to so many, and her life should not have ended this way,” said Murray.

On Jan. 22, the 16-year-old was shot and killed inside a home on North 12th Street. Police haven’t released a motive, but say Miracle knew her killer.

“Miracle was not just a statistic. She was a daughter, she was a sister, she was a cousin, she was a friend, and most importantly, she was a young girl with the future. Her death represents the painful reality too many families are facing right now, and that is why we must speak up,” said Murray.

A tragic end to a life full of potential, but one that started out anything but ordinary when, 16 years ago, Miracle entered the world in her own way as a holiday miracle. She was delivered on a busy road by her father and a nursing student, as her mother had given birth before they could reach the hospital.

Her sudden death has left many who loved her frustrated, with unanswered questions about who took her life and the efforts by police to find them.

“For example, if you have someone in mind, can we know that? If you are actively pursuing someone, can we know that? So, you don't have to give us all the intricate details of the investigation, but we definitely want to know that you are honing in on someone, and this will be resolved soon,” said Murray.

“If you know something. Say something, justice begins with the truth, and Miracle deserves nothing less than that,” said Murray.

Tampa Bay 28 checked with police for an update on the case. They told us it remains an active investigation and detectives are continuing to gather information.

If you would like to help the Cromwell family with burial expenses, you can click here for the GoFundMe.



Tampa Bay is known for our diverse military community, and Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Andrew Kinsey takes pride in sharing their stories. He also enjoys sharing a cup of joy in the mornings, so reach out to Andrew with the things that make you proud to call Tampa Bay home.

