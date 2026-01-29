City council holds workshop for South Howard Flood Relief Project as cost rises

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa city leaders discussed the next steps for the South Howard Flood Relief Project during a meeting on Jan. 29, as the long-awaited initiative faces new cost estimates and ongoing business concerns.

The project's price tag has jumped from $65 million to $98 million, marking another significant development in a flood mitigation effort that has been in the works since 2016.

Tampa Bay 28 has been covering the flood risk in the area for several years.

Tina Adams is among many South Tampa residents who had to gut their entire homes after Hurricane Milton in 2024. She experienced 12 inches of flooding inside her home and 33 inches outside during the storm.

"Every time it rains, I'm worried," Adams said in 2024.

Adams has been pushing for the city to move forward with the flood relief project, which aims to address chronic flooding issues in the South Howard area that have plagued the neighborhood for years.

However, business owners along South Howard Avenue remain concerned about the project's impact on local commerce.

To address these concerns, city officials plan to suggest working in 15 to 60-day increments to minimize impact on local businesses during construction.

The current timeline calls for construction to officially begin in January 2027, with most of the work completed by August 2030. However, given the project's decade-long development process, these dates could still change.

A final vote on whether the project will proceed is expected in the fall of 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Share Your Story with Blake



Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.

Contact Blake Phillips First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.