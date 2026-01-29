Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Florida man pleads guilty to posing as special agent: DOJ

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — A 20-year-old Sun City Center man pleaded guilty to posing as a federal official, Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Marcus Jose Luis Brand pled guilty of two counts of false impersonation of an officer.

On Oct. 3, 2024, Brand was wearing a badge on his waist band, while telling people he was a U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division Special Agent investigating a dispute between some of the neighbors, according to court documents. Some of exchanges were caught on surveillance camera.

On Oct. 18, 2024, Brand went to a Lennard High School football game, wearing a badge and handcuffs, while falsely claiming to be a special agent.

Brand faces a maximum of six years in federal prison.

